Assam Police head constable arrested for taking bribe

Guwahati, Nov 14: As part of a sustained intensive drive against corrupt government servants, a team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap in a hotel at Dalgaon in Darrang district on Tuesday and caught a head constable accepting money as bribe from the complainant.

According to official sources, Safed Ali, head constable of Dalgaon police station, was caught red handed, in the presence of independent witnesses, immediately after he accepted Rs 4,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant.

The vigilance team had acted upon a complaint alleging that Ali had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for giving relief to the complainant in a case.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant had approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

The vigilance team found sufficient evidence to arrest the accused public servant. In this connection, a case was registered at ACB police station on Tuesday under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). Necessary legal follow up action is underway.