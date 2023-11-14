Assam Pavilion showcases govt initiatives at IITF, Delhi

Guwahati, Nov 14: The Assam government is promoting a slew of initiatives at the state pavilion which opened to visitors at the 42nd India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi onTuesday.

The initiatives being highlighted at the two-week long fair are “One District One Product”, Ease of Doing Business, Assam Start-Up besides a host of GI (geographical indication) tagged products and other traditional items.

Moreover, to commemorate the 200 glorious years of Assam Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) is showcasing the rich heritage of the beverage in the theme pavilion.

Live demonstrations of muga yarn reeling and water hyacinth products shall also be showcased in the theme pavilion in the coming days.

Additional chief secretary, industries and commerce department, Assam, Ravi Kota inaugurated the Assam Pavilion and interacted with the participants at the pavilion.

Later, talking to mediapersons, the additional chief secretary said the IITF was a big platform to showcase Assam’s rich heritage, its resources and splendour to the rest of the world.

He exuded optimism that the stalls put up at the Assam Pavilion would become the cynosure of all eyes over the fortnight.

Among the GI-tagged products on display at the pavilion include the Assam lemon, gamosa, muga silk, etc.

The pavilion is also showcasing the unique efforts initiated by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma including the largest Bihu performance held on April 14 this year, which has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records, and Amrit Brikshya Andolan that witnessed plantation of one crore commercial saplings within a record span of three hours.

This year, five government departments/PSUs – DIPR, Tourism, NEDFi, AIDC Ltd, AGMC – besides over 30 MSME units and two start-ups are participating in the state pavilion, which is spread over an area of 549 square metres.