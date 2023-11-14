Hamas offers to release 70 women and children in exchange for 5-day ceasefire with Israel

Shillong, November 14: Hamas has proposed a five-day ceasefire with Israel, offering to release up to 70 women and children in exchange.

The truce would necessitate a complete halt to hostilities and allow for the distribution of aid throughout Gaza, as stated by the militant group’s Al-Qassam Brigades on its Telegram channel.

As per India Today, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Ubaida mentioned that they informed Qatari mediators about the possibility of releasing 50 individuals initially, with the number potentially increasing to 70 due to the captives being held by different factions. Israel, however, reportedly sought the release of 100 individuals.

Amid escalating conflict between Israeli forces and Hamas militants, Al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza’s largest medical facility, is at the center of the crisis. Despite heavy fighting prompting thousands to flee, hundreds of patients and displaced individuals remain trapped inside, according to Palestinian health officials.

US President Joe Biden has underscored the importance of protecting hospitals in Gaza and called for less aggressive measures by Israeli forces. Even as Israeli tanks approached the main hospital in the Hamas-ruled territory, Biden urged Israel to exercise restraint. Images on social media revealed Israeli Defence Forces’ personnel inside Gaza’s parliament building in Gaza City after capturing the site.

Biden, during a White House briefing, expressed hope for less intrusive actions around hospitals and stated ongoing negotiations with Qatar to facilitate a pause in hostilities for prisoner releases.