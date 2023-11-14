Patriotic anthem ‘Badhte Chalo’ from ‘Sam Bahadur’ to resonate at India-New Zealand cricket semifinals

Shillong, November 14: The inaugural song of Vicky Kaushal’s biopic ‘Sam Bahadur,’ composed and penned by the legendary Gulzar, will now set the stage for the India-New Zealand cricket semi-finals.

As per IANS, what sets this military track apart is its incorporation of historical war cries from diverse regiments of the Indian Army. Adding an authentic touch, the song features actual soldiers performing the war cries.

Included in the anthem are war cries representing the Madras Regiment, Maratha Regiment, Sikh Regiment, Jammu & Kashmir Rifles, Rajputana Rifles, Rajput Regiment, Garhwal Rifles, Bihar Regiment, and the Kumaon Regiment. Each contributor to the song is a genuine soldier, infusing sincerity and a deep connection to themes of valor, honor, courage, self-sacrifice, and duty.

Delivered in a 1990s style, the anthem pays homage to the essence of battle cries and the often-overlooked heroes integral to the nation’s defense. Gulzar’s poetic brilliance, combined with the authentic presence of soldiers, creates a profoundly moving and powerful piece. As this anthem takes center stage on the cricket field during this crucial event, it is poised to leave an indelible mark on the audience, akin to the impact of previously acclaimed tracks like ‘Jai Shree Ram.’