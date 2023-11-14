UN agency warns of suspending operations in Gaza within 48 hrs due to fuel depletion

In a post on X late Monday, the Agency said: “After 3 weeks of emptying a bulk reservoir of fuel, UNRWA trucks have run out of fuel. We will not be able to receive aid coming through the Rafah crossing tomorrow (Tuesday).

“The humanitarian operation in Gaza Strip will grind to a halt within 48 hours as no fuel is allowed to enter.”

Also in a social media post, UNRWA operative director in Gaza Thomas White said: “This morning, two of our main water distribution contractors stopped working — they simply ran out of fuel”.

This resulted in 200,000 people being left without access to potable water.

Mentioning that “over the past three weeks, after close coordination with the Israeli government, UNRWA managed to access a large tank of fuel in Gaza on the border with Egypt”, the official said, complaining: “But this tank is now empty.”

Humanitarian organisations are also facing severe communication breakdowns, which is also associated with fuel depletion.

Since October 11, the Gaza Strip has been under an electricity blackout, following Israel’s shutting off the electricity supply and the depletion of fuel reserves for the Hamas-controlled enclave’s sole power plant.

The entry of fuel, which is desperately needed to operate electricity generators to run life-saving equipment, remains banned by the Israeli authorities.

IANS