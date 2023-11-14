India recommends strengthening freedom of expression framework to combat violence in Canada

Shillong, November 14: India has advised Canada to enhance its framework to prevent the “misuse of freedom of expression” that may lead to violence, attacks on places of worship, and discrimination against racial minorities.

As per India Today, during the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) review meeting in Geneva last week, KS Mohammed Hussain, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India, presented these recommendations.

Leading the Indian delegation, Hussain acknowledged Canada’s efforts in combating human trafficking and noted the enactment of significant acts like the National Housing Strategy Act, 2019, Accessible Canada Act, and the National Strategy to Combat Human Trafficking 2019-2024.

In the spirit of constructive dialogue, India’s recommendations to Canada include strengthening the domestic framework to prevent the misuse of freedom of expression for inciting violence and curbing activities of groups promoting extremism. it also include effectively preventing attacks on places of worship for religious and racial minorities, and enhancing legislative measures to address hate crimes and hate speech.

India also urged Canada to eliminate “structural discrimination against children belonging to indigenous groups” and address disparities in access to services for all children.

These recommendations coincide with a UN report criticizing Canada for “modern slavery,” particularly in its foreign worker programs. The UN called on Canada to do more to protect workers, combat discrimination, and provide a clear pathway to permanent residency for migrants.

The diplomatic tension between India and Canada escalated after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent remarks on the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Trudeau accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s murder and criticized India’s evacuation of Canadian diplomats, labeling it a breach of the Vienna Convention. The strained relations stem from Trudeau’s earlier allegations of Indian agents’ “potential” involvement in Nijjar’s killing in British Columbia, Canada, in June. Nijjar, the chief of the banned Khalistan Tiger Force, was wanted in India.