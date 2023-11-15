ASHA workers protest en masse in Mawkyrwat

From Our Correspondent

MAWKYRWAT, Nov 14: Hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) workers from different parts of South West Khasi Hills on Tuesday marched on a peace rally, organised by the South West Khasi Hills Unit of the Meghalaya ASHA Worker’s Union here in Mawkyrwat while raising the demand for increase in remuneration from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 per month.

The rally started from outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mawkyrwat and culminated at Mawkyrwat Dorbar Hall where the ASHAs workers shouted slogans carrying placards.

After the rally, a meeting was held at Mawkyrwat Dorbar Hall. The ASHAs’ protest was supported by different pressure groups from South West Khasi Hills including the Khasi Student’s Union, Hynniewtrep Achick National Movement, Hynniewtrep Youth Council as well as the Myntri Shnongs (headmen) and prominent leaders from Mawkyrwat area.

Speaking on the occasion, adviser of Meghalaya ASHA Worker’s Union, Soni Kharjana, said most of the ASHA workers are single parents and therefore the only bread-earner of the family. The pay of Rs 2000 a month makes it difficult to meet their daily needs, she added.

Claiming that the timing and workload has led to family problems for many, Kharjana said, “After returning home, if the husband was drunk, quarrels started and many of them were beaten by their husbands.” She urged Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh to understand the problems faced by ASHA workers across the state.