Govt invites HNLC top guns for tripartite talks

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The state government on Tuesday requested the top leaders of proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to join the second and third rounds of tripartite peace negotiations.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the Home Minister, told reporters that the talks were held only once and that too, with second rung leaders.

He said the government has already made a request that the outfit’s top leaders should take part in the subsequent talks so that whatever issues they may have could be discussed to find a solution.

Tynsong made the remarks when he was asked about the government’s position on the HNLC’s demand for amnesty. For some time, the government has been waiting for a communication from the HNLC.

On the status of the tripartite talks among HNLC, Centre and state government, Tynsong said, “From the state and the central governments, we are very firm and determined to continue the talks. We are still waiting for a communication from their side. Since their top leaders could not participate in the (last) meeting, we sent back the HNLC members with a request to let us know when they are ready.”

He added that the state and central governments are open and waiting for the next round of talks.

The HNLC had sought amnesty during the first tripartite talks in June this year. The responses from both governments were said to be positive.

HNLC interlocutor Sadon Blah had stated that there are multiple charges slapped by the police against several leaders of the outfit in various districts.

He said discussion was on whether both governments can reconsider dropping the charges before the peace process finally moves on.