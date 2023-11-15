Beware of fraudulent calls warning from TRAI

Shillong, November 15: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) issued a cautionary advisory on Wednesday, highlighting the surge in deceptive calls.

As per IANS, fraudulent entities falsely claim to represent TRAI, alarming the public about impending mobile number disconnection due to alleged involvement in unsolicited messaging.

Perpetrators further assert the misuse of Aadhaar numbers for acquiring SIM cards linked to illicit activities. To evade mobile number suspension, these entities attempt to lure individuals into Skype video calls.

In a stern statement, TRAI clarified that it neither blocks nor disconnects individual mobile numbers, emphasizing that any communication suggesting otherwise is fraudulent.

TRAI explicitly disavows sending messages or making calls for disconnection purposes and has not authorized any agency to engage in such activities. All calls implying TRAI affiliation are deemed illegal and subject to legal action.

The Telecom Commercial Communication Customer Preference Regulation (TCCCPR) 2018 empowers Access Service Providers to take necessary measures against mobile numbers engaged in unsolicited communication.

Those affected can address the issue directly with the respective service providers through Customer Service Centers or report incidents on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal: cybercrime.gov.in or contact the Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930.