Congress questions timing of PM-Kisan release amidst state elections

Shillong, November 15: Congress has raised concerns regarding the timing of the release of the 15th installment of the PM-Kisan scheme, coinciding with the ongoing Assembly elections in five states.

IANS reported that Jairam Ramesh, a senior Congress leader, questioned the apparent delay, noting the previous releases on August 1, 2020, August 9, 2021, and October 17, 2022. With elections in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Telangana approaching, Ramesh questioned the deliberate nature of the timing.

The 15th installment, slated for release on November 15, 2023, aligns with the upcoming polls in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Ramesh speculated on the motives behind this timing, raising concerns about potential manipulation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to release the installment during the ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ in Jharkhand, according to the Union Agriculture Ministry. This release is intended to acknowledge the contributions of tribals in preserving cultural heritage. Over eight crore farmers are expected to receive more than Rs 18,000 crore in this installment of the BJP’s flagship scheme, providing Rs 2,000 to each farmer.

The elections for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the second phase of voting in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan Assembly, and Telangana Assembly are scheduled for November, with vote counting on December 3. Congress raises valid questions about the timing of the PM-Kisan release, seeking clarity on whether it was a deliberate move during the electoral process.