EC issues notice to Priyanka Gandhi over remarks on PM Modi

Shillong, November 15: The Election Commission (EC) has served a notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra concerning her comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh.

As per IANS, the notice, issued on Tuesday night, states that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed a complaint alleging Priyanka Gandhi made unverified and false statements about the Prime Minister, potentially misleading the public and tarnishing his image.

The EC emphasized that as a senior leader and star campaigner of a National Party, Priyanka Gandhi’s statements are generally believed by the public, expecting her to have a factual basis for her remarks. The notice urges her to verify facts before making statements to avoid misleading voters.

Priyanka Gandhi is called upon to explain her statements against another National Party’s star campaigner and show cause by 8 p.m. on November 16, 2023, regarding why appropriate action for violating the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken. Failure to respond within the stipulated time will be construed as having nothing to say in the matter, prompting the EC to take appropriate action without further reference.

The notice comes ahead of the polling for the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly scheduled for November 17, with vote counting slated for December 3.