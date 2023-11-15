Roads to be categorised

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The government is coming up with an office memorandum to categorise the roads in the state into minor, major, village and commercially viable roads.

“We have discussed all these issues and already finalised it. We will come up with … an office memorandum,” said Deputy Chief Minister in-charge PWD (Roads), Prestone Tynsong on Tuesday.

He said this after a joint meeting of the Planning, PWD and Finance department which was held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.

Talking about the meeting, he said, “The presentation was on the issue of how to improve the working system of the PWD, be it the new roads, their construction, besides repair and maintenance of old roads because right now in the state, we have not less than 10,000 km of our own state roads excluding the national highways and the road handed over to the NHIDCL”.

“We discussed all these details and very soon we will come up with a detailed office memorandum as per the presentation that we should categorise even the State roads which one is a major road which is minor, village road, most commercial viable approach road,” he added.

On the other hand, Tynsong, who had visited the national capital, said the Ministry of DoNER has assured to release the pending instalment of various projects in the state.

Tynsong said he also met the DG of Directorate of Fire Service, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Ministry of Home Affairs, and submitted a proposal worth Rs 44 crore to strengthen the fire service in the state and bring in the latest equipment.