TMC may not contest LS polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: The political atmosphere in Meghalaya is getting intense as parties gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but the state Trinamool Congress is undecided on whether it will vie for any of the two Parliamentary seats — Shillong and Tura.

Reacting to a query, West Bengal Cabinet Minister Manas Bhunia, in-charge of Meghalaya unit of TMC, said that the decision will be taken by the highest authority of the party.

“It is not yet decided and when a decision will be finalised, it will be communicated,” Bhunia said.