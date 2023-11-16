Accidents: DTO rues dearth of manpower; onus on STP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: The District Transport Officer (DTO) of East Khasi Hills, R Hinge, on Wednesday said that the enforcement wing of his office lacks the required manpower to check whether the provisions in the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act concerning learner’s licence holders are being complied with by road users.

According to the DTO, it is up to the traffic police to ensure these provisions are enforced.

The DTO was reacting to a recent horrific incident where a 40-year-old woman, one Lary Iawrap, died on the spot after being hit by a speeding two-wheeler ridden by a 17-year-old boy at Mawlai Mawdatbaki on Monday evening.

As per the MV Act, 1988, a learner’s licence is issued to any minor under 18 years of age following the consent of the parents.

Quoting Section 4 (i) of the MV Act, 1988, Hinge said that no person under the age of eighteen years shall drive a motor vehicle in any public place provided that a motorcycle with engine capacity not exceeding 50cc may be driven in a public place by a person after attaining the age of sixteen years.

According to him, it is the job of the traffic police to enforce this provision of the Act.

He also said that a learner’s licence holder cannot drive on his own; it is mandatory that a person with a valid driving licence should accompany him.

“If they drive on their own, then it is a violation of the Act. The law enforcing agency can penalise or initiate action against any such violators,” the DTO said.

Hinge also said that the learners driving a vehicle must properly display ‘L’ plate stickers at all times.

Earlier on Tuesday, the state government had directed the Director General of Police and the district authorities to take serious note of reckless riding.

“Tragic incidents are happening every day. The DGP has been directed to take necessary action,” Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home (Police), Prestone Tynsong had said on Tuesday.

“Reckless driving by two-wheelers or four-wheelers have to be handled very seriously by the district administration, SP, traffic police, whoever,” he said.

He said the government would not tolerate reckless driving just as it initiated action against noisy exhausts of vehicles that were creating a nuisance. “We will make sure reckless drivers are booked according to the law,” he added.

Superintendent of Police (Traffic), K Prasad said the two-wheeler rider involved in the accident is a juvenile and has been apprehended.

He added that the boy has a learner’s licence and has violated the norms and conditions therein.

The police may take action against the parents of the boy, since according to the rules, the learner has to drive in a public place only with the consent of the parents.

According to Meghalaya Police, 162 people – 136 males and 26 females – had lost their lives in road accidents in the state last year. Another 310 people were also injured. Altogether 50 people had died and 59 others were injured in mishaps involving two-wheelers.

In 2021, altogether 146 people had lost their lives. The victims included 131 males and 15 females. The number of people injured was 181.

Altogether 29 people were killed and 33 others were injured in mishaps involving two-wheelers.