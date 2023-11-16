Agatha hands over Zip Lining at Aminda Rangsa

Tura, Nov 16: Tura MP Agatha K Sangma on Thursday handed over the first ever Zip Lining at Aminda Rangsa, a project which was initiated by the Meghalaya Tourism to be managed by the members of Aminda Rangsa Eco Tourism Co-op Society as per basic and necessary guidelines.

Lauding the efforts of the tourism department in the State, Agatha Sangma said that the First ever Zip Lining being started in this part of Garo Hills is commendable and expressed hope that this would attract more tourists in near future. Stating that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has given special importance to tourism, she added that the government was trying to promote both Eco-Tourism and Adventure Tourism in the State, to provide an opportunity in uplifting the economy of the people of the region. “Earlier, people travel and stay in big cities and hotels, but people nowadays prefer Eco-Tourism”, she said and added that the breathtaking landscape of the region is suitable and can facilitate Eco Tourism and also benefit the host community.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tangchiring K Sangma said that it is a matter of great pride to start the first ever Zip Lining in Garo Hills thereby attracting tourists to the area. She also advised the people to expand their tourism activities by establishing Home Stays for people who might like to stay over and enjoy the rural life of the people.

District Tourism Officer, Ava Sherin Sangma informed that the District Tourism Department have selected 8 people from the area to attend the training organized by Pioneer Adventure Tours at Mawkdok, East Khasi Hills on Zip Lining in the month of June, 2023 and that the District Tourism Office, West Garo Hills had sponsored for the training. She also mentioned that the project cost has been estimated at the sum of Rs 75 lakhs under the Ministry of Tourism.

Member of the Aminda Rangsa Eco Tourism Co-op Society, Jengman Sangma while sharing his experiences informed the gathering that he along with 7 other members attended three weeks training program held at Mawkdok, Cherrapunjee, Sohra. Informing that the Zip Lining facility would be operational from the November 18 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, he said that people have stopped visiting this beautiful village once famous for artistic wood carvings and clean village and expressed hope that people will soon visit to try on the Zip Lining and perhaps food stalls, etc can flourish side by side in future.

Block Development Officer, Gambegre C & RD Block, Raj Kumar Hajong, Assistant Director, Tourism, West Garo Hills, Bulbuly S Marak, Nokma, Aminda Rangsa, Wanson Sangma, Pastor Aminda Rangsa Baptist Church, Members of Eco Tourism Society and people of the area were among others present at the function.