Shillong, November 16: In response to the Supreme Court ruling deeming his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda unlawful, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced the introduction of emergency legislation in Parliament.

As per India Today, Sunak emphasized the need to confirm the safety of the Rwanda migration scheme and prevent legal blockades, asserting that he will not allow foreign courts, including the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), to hinder deportation flights.