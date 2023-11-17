Assam Opp forum holds meeting on key issues

Guwahati, Nov 17: A meeting of the United Opposition Forum, comprising 15 Opposition parties in Assam, was held here on Friday to deliberate on various issues taken up in the meeting held recently.

It may be recalled that the forum had last month resolved to put up a united fight against the ruling BJP, while deciding to field a candidate in each of the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in next year’s parliamentary elections in the state.

The forum had also decided to frame a state-specific common minimum programme for the welfare of the people and allotted the responsibility of preparing a draft in this regard to Assam Trinamool Congress president Ripun Bora.

Accordingly, the state TMC president on Friday briefed the members about the common minimum issues that the forum was likely to take up in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Suggestions from members were also co-opted.

The forum had in the last meeting decided to sensitise the people through a mass movement and address the burning issues of price rise of essential commodities, power tariff hike and pension policy among others.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) deputy leader Rakibul Hussain briefed the members on the various burning issues to be included in the chargesheet that the forum is preparing against the incumbent government.

The Opposition members also discussed several issues that have come up in the media recently and discussed the pros and cons of issues affecting the forum.

The members decided that the next meeting of the forum would be held on November 30 in Dibrugarh to be followed by a public rally on December 1.