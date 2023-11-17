Cooperative Week observed in SGH

Marak during his address highlighted various important roles the Cooperative Societies can play in developing and transforming our way of life besides being helpful in economic enhancement of the Rural poor. He further urged the people to be more supportive in various developmental activities that are being initiated by the Government given that, in many occasions, people view the function and works of the Government in a different way which in fact was for their own benefits.

During the Celebration, Siju Gangga under Baghmara Block and Silki Achak Chiring under Chokpot Block were awarded the best performing Societies in the District.

Tura, Nov 17: The 70th All India Cooperative Week 2023 was observed on Friday at Baghmara Baptist Church Hall in South Garo Hills, where the Block Development Officer Halley Marak was the Chief Guest.