Claims and counter claims of bidder for 108 services under verification: Ampareen

Shillong, Nov 17:Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that the department was verifying the claims and counter claims of the bidders for the 108 services.

Stating that there were allegations and counter allegations among the firms and information that created a lot of confusion, Lyngdoh said not attending to those allegations was also incorrect and so the department is processing and writing to various agencies and authorities for verifications of all of these counter claims and claims of these bidders.

She said once that was sorted out the department is likely to process it at a faster rate.”Everything remains nothing changed but we are just verifying the claims and counter claims ,” she added.

The tendering process for selecting a firm to run the 108 emergency services in the state is getting murkier after fresh objections were raised over the credentials of some of the bidders earlier.

A letter from one of the bidders to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission said a couple of bidders violated the “conflict of interest” rule mentioned in the tender document.

According to the letter, two bidders – Medulance and Kubera Transport Solutions (Rakshak) – have an active business relationship in a project (CATS) with the Delhi government.

It was also said that Rakshak is executing a subcontract of a part of the order given by the CATS (Centralised Accident and Trauma Services), New Delhi to Medulance about a year ago.

“Both bidders have also claimed the same experience of the same work order of CATS,” the letter said.