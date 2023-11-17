EJH police seizes suspected drugs; two detained

From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, Nov 16: East Jaintia Hills on Wednesday night detained two persons for possessing suspected drugs.

Earlier, inputs were received about one Manoj Muksor arriving from Silchar en route to Khliehriat, East Jaintia Hills, with suspected illegal contraband. Accordingly, a naka was set up at Nongsning village on NH-6; then all vehicles coming from Lumshnong side were stopped and searched.

Subsequently, a local taxi (ML 11 3594) with two passengers and a driver was intercepted. On verification, it was found that the suspect was one of the passengers in the taxi.

A search of the vehicle and their bodies as well as belongings was conducted complying with all legal provisions and in the presence of independent witnesses.

From the bag of one of the passengers — Manoj Muksor (23), a resident of Mihmyntdu Jowai — two soap boxes containing a yellowish powder with net weight of 21 grams was found and from the bag of another passenger — Vicky Dkhar (26), a resident of Mihmyntdu Jowai — 34 vials containing yellowish powder weighing 1.03 grams were detected.