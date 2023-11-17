Progress in Uttarkashi tunnel rescue operation as drilling reaches 21 meters

Shillong, November 17: Overnight efforts in Uttarkashi have significantly advanced the operation to free 40 trapped workers inside the Silkyara Tunnel.

As per India Today, five pipes, each measuring 900 mm in diameter and 6 meters in length, have been fully inserted into the debris. The advanced auger drilling machine, weighing 24 tons, has drilled through 21 meters of accumulated debris as of 6 AM on Friday, utilizing a high-performance diamond-bit machine to cut through a hard substance within the debris.

The machine, brought in to expedite rescue efforts after a tunnel collapse, boasts a penetration rate of 5 meters per hour. Despite setbacks, including a landslide and the failure of a previous drill machine, continuous communication with trapped workers has been maintained to monitor mental health. Food, water, and oxygen are provided through pipes, with a medical facility established near the tunnel.

Rescue operations, now in their sixth day, require drilling to continue for approximately 45 to 60 meters to reach the trapped workers.

The Indian Air Force airlifted the new drilling machine, and experts from Norway and Thailand, experienced in similar rescues, provide crucial insights. Union Minister VK Singh expressed optimism about the rescue, prioritizing the safety of workers and consulting international organizations.

Professor Arnold Dix, President of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, pledged assistance, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the need to save 40 lives at great peril.