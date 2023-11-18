Devp projects continue to hang fire despite promises

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Despite promises by the NPP-led MDA government about fast-tracking the development projects, many of them continue to remain in the implementation mode and have also missed deadlines.

The construction of the new permanent building of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly has been going on for the past few years and there are no signs of its early completion.

The project suffered after the dome of the under-construction building had collapsed. Although the work has resumed, there is no official word as to when the project will be ready.

The government has also miserably failed to solve the rising problem of traffic congestion. Flyovers and small bypasses, which were planned, have not seen the light of day. The skywalk project has been also kept on hold.

Nobody knows when the administrative units will be shifted to the New Shillong Township. This would have helped reduce traffic congestion.

The government’s plan to roll out electric buses in Shillong continues to remain a distant dream. Then, no tender has been floated for the Shillong Cable Car project despite a lot of talk about it.

It has been 2-3 years since the work for the Shillong-Dawki road project was sanctioned but the construction has remained stalled in almost all packages. The work under package 1, which includes a four lane, has not even started.

Landslides are common along the Jowai-Ratacherra Highway but the government has not yet found a solution to the problem.

Many of the projects under the Shillong Smart City also continue to be in the implementation mode although they were sanctioned a long time ago.