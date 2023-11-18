Govt verifying claims by bidders on 108 services: Health minister

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 17: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday stated that the government is confirming the bidders’ assertions and rebuttals regarding the 108 services.

Lyngdoh stated that the department is processing and writing to various agencies and authorities for verifications of all the claims and counter claims of the bidders, citing information that caused a great deal of confusion and allegations and counter allegations between the firms.

She stated that the department will probably process it more quickly after that is resolved.

“Everything remains same but we are just verifying the claims and counter claims,” she stated.

Following new concerns about the qualifications of some of the bidders early in the process, the selection of a company to manage the 108 emergency services in the state through a tender procedure is becoming increasingly hazy.

A few bids reportedly broke the “conflict of interest” clause in the bidding contract, according to a letter from one of the bidders to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Meghalaya.

The letter claims that two bidders — Medulance and Kubera Transport Solutions (Rakshak) — are in active business relations with the Delhi government over a project (CATS).

Additionally, it was reported that Rakshak is carrying out a subcontract of a portion of the directive that Medulance received approximately a year ago from the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services, New Delhi.

The letter stated, “Both bidders have also claimed the same experience of the same work order of CATS.”