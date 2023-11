Shillong, Nov 18: The Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Meghalaya Police intercepted a bus coming from Silchar in Barak Valley of Assam at Mawryngkneng in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya and apprehended one drug trafficker.

The ANTF personnel seized 17 boxes containing heroin weighing 235.77 grams, one mobile phone and one black bag from his possession.