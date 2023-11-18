NGCO raises concern over SGH DC complex road after day old culvert caves in

Baghmara, Nov 18: The Niksamso Garo Community Organization (NGCO) Baghmara, SGH has raised serious concerns over the quality of the ongoing road construction within the Deputy Commissioner’s office complex after a culvert that was built a day ago caved in.

The road connecting the various offices of the district within the same complex is possibly one of the worst roads connecting any government offices, possibly in the entire state. The complex houses the district Court, the DC, SP and DTO offices along with other government offices.

Work on repairing the 2-3 km road within the complex began more than a year ago and is yet to seriously take off, making the road extremely difficult to travel due to a steep incline and hundreds of potholes.

In a release yesterday, the NGCO pointed out that a recent drain culvert that was done just a day ago had caved in prompting alarm over the quality of the work being executed. The damaged section is just in front of the office of the DTO.

“We are unhappy with the quality of construction. We will not remain silent if they continue to execute poor work. We ask the contractor to not think of their profit and complete the road properly. We don’t want such quality work to be done in our district and ask them to complete the work quickly as well. We will not remain silent if these demands are not worked on,” reiterated the NGCO.