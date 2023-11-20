Grand function marks end of cooperative week in EGH

Tura, Nov 20: The Cooperation Department of Meghalaya in collaboration with the Meghalaya Cooperative Apex Bank (MCAB) Limited and the Meghalaya Livelihoods and Access to Markets Project, Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA), organized a grand function for the closing ceremony of the 70th All India Cooperative Week with this year’s theme, “Role of Cooperatives Making India a Five Trillion Dollar Economy and Sustainable Development Goals” at DC’s Park, Williamnagar, on Monday.

The chief guest of the occasion, Marcuise N Marak, Meghalaya minister for PHE, Soil and Water Conservation, Housing, etc. while speaking on the occasion, informed that the vision of the chief minister is a challenge to the people of the state towards all round development to achieve 10 billion economy and the people of the state should strive forward to bring a change to the economy of the state. He also urged the people of the region to support the programs of the government in order to bring infrastructural development to the state. He also informed that the government in collaboration with Bakdil NGO, had provided financial help to the cooperative societies under FOCUS and FOCUS+.

During the day-long celebrations, the workshop on Computerization of PACS, Knowledge sharing on Business Activities undertaken by MMCS, Marketing Strategies for PACS and CM-Elevates was also conducted with the resource persons from MCAB and MBMA.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included Fr. Sunny Joseph Mavelil, Secretary, All Garo Hills Multipurpose Cooperative Societies Ltd. and OEJ Nongbri, Managing Director, MCAB.

On the day, the chief guest of the occasion, released the booklet for PACS and felicitated the 3 performing PACS of the region.

Earlier, the Sub-Registrar of Cooperative Societies, East and North Garo Hills, Eddieson R Marbaniang, delivered the welcome address and the DPM, MBMA, East Garo Hills, Sujib Mishra, proposed the vote of thanks.