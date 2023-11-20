World Children’s Day: Assam Police reiterates commitment to child rights’ protection

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam Police, as part of a child rights week campaign and on the occasion of World Children’s Day on Monday, reiterated its commitment towards promoting and protecting the rights of all children.

Notably, the child rights week campaign of the state police force that began on November 14 (Children’s Day), culminated with the “Go Blue” campaign on Monday.

The “Go Blue” campaign was initiated by UNICEF, the UN agency working on child rights across the globe. As part of the international campaign, iconic landmarks across the world are illuminated in the blue colour to express solidarity with the cause of child rights.

Likewise, the Assam Police headquarters here, along with SP offices and police stations across the state, were beautifully illuminated in the colour blue, in support of the global campaign for child rights.

As first responders, the police have a frontline role in deciding the course of justice for children who are victims of crime and for children who come into conflict with the law.

As it is, through its flagship Sishu Mitra programme, the Assam Police has been striving towards strengthening its response mechanisms so as to ensure the protection of child rights across the state.

The Sishu Mitra programme, it may be noted, is a collaborative initiative of the Assam Police with UNICEF and UTSAH Child Rights Org. It is one of the largest child friendly policing programmes in the country.

“Under the leadership of our chief minister, the Sishu Mitra programme has been able to bring about a remarkable transformation on the ground level. From infrastructure development to timely investigation, the Assam Police has made major strides in the arena of child-friendly policing across the state, in the endeavour to provide justice for every child,” Special DGP, Assam, Harmeet Singh, , who is also convenor of the Sishu Mitra programme, said.