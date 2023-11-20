‘On the most important day… they played better cricket’: Sachin congratulates Aus for sixth ODI WC title

India won 10 straight matches to reach the final on home soil, but were beaten on the day by an Australian side who delivered in all facets of the game to run out winners by six wickets to lift their sixth men’s ODI World Cup title on Sunday.

Sachin acknowledged Australia’s superior cricket performance while also praising the Men in Blue for their dedicated efforts throughout the tournament.

“Congratulations to Australia on their sixth World Cup win. On the most important day of the biggest stage, they played better cricket.

Hard luck Team India, just one bad day in an otherwise sterling tournament can be heartbreaking. I can imagine the agony of the players, fans and well-wishers and what they must be going through. Losses are a part of the sport but let us remember that this unit gave their all for us throughout the tournament,” Sachin wrote on social media platform X.

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), also praised the Indian team’s unyielding spirit and their relentless attitude that never wavers.

“Although the Men in Blue may have fallen short in the Cricket World Cup 2023 finals against Australia, their journey has left an indelible mark of inspiration. From triumph to tribulation, each match became a testament to the unwavering spirit, determination, and skill of our team. Winning all 10 matches leading up to the finals, they showcased the true essence of cricket – a game that is as unpredictable as it is beautiful.

“The entire nation rallied behind our boys, transforming this World Cup into a nationwide celebration of cricket in India. The energy, passion, and unyielding support from the entire population were truly incredible,” Shah wrote a long post on X.

“To every single member of Team India, I express heartfelt gratitude. Your dedication, hard work, and perseverance have provided moments of pure joy throughout this tournament. You’ve made us proud, not just with your victories, but with the way you’ve played the game – with heart, with pride, and with a never-say-die attitude.

“This World Cup wasn’t just about the wins; it was about the emotions, the camaraderie, and the indomitable spirit of Team India. Thank you for the joy and the unforgettable moments. Here’s to the Men in Blue – true champions in every sense. The journey may have ended, but the pride and love for our team will resonate forever,” the post further read.