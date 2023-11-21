IDF strikes 3 Hezbollah anti-tank missile squads in Lebanon

Shillong, November 21: A spokesman for the Israeli military on Tuesday said the forces hit three Hezbollah anti-tank squads on the country’s border with Lebanon.

In a post on X in Hebrew, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that in reponse, military aircraft “attacked a number of terrorist targets of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, including military infrastructure and infrastructure for targeting terrorism”.

He also said that earlier in the day, “terrorists fired a mortar bomb at an IDF post in the Lebanese border area” but there were no casualties.

“IDF forces attack the source of the shooting with artillery,” the spokeman added.

In a separate statement, the IDF said that there were repeated attacks towards northern Israel with missiles and mortars fired from Hezbollah centres.

Israel has warned the the Iran-based militant group of dire consequences it launched an attack against the Jewish nation.

The Lebanon-Israel border has witnessed increased tension for six weeks after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets toward Shebaa Farms on October 8 in support of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. (IANS)