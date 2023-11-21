MLA for development of Aquaculture, urges people to advocate sustainable fishing

Tura, Nov 21: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA Thjomas A Sangma on Tuesday highlighted the need for development of Aquaculture even as he urged the people to advocate sustainable fishing practices to preserve marine ecosystems and support the livelihood of millions dependent on fisheries worldwide.

The Department of Fisheries, Government of Meghalaya, Garo Hills Region in collaboration with the District Administration, West Garo Hills Tura observed the World Fishery Day cum Aqua Fest for Garo Hills Region on Tuesday at Police Parade Ground in Tura.

Speaking on the occasion, the Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma highlighted the importance of fisheries and the consumption of fish as it is the main source of protein for all communities. Sangma added that fisheries is one of the main occupations of the people all over the world and therefore, the department of fisheries was trying their best to raise awareness about the importance of fish culture and also provide livelihood opportunities by adopting fishery activities to the people of the region.

He further lauded the initiative of the department in preserving the fish sanctuaries in the rivers and streams of the State and advised people to avoid illegal fishing by using dynamite, overfishing, etc. Informing the theme of World Fisheries Day which is “Celebrating the Wealth of Fisheries and Aquaculture, he urged everyone to support and encourage the development of aquaculture and advocate for sustainable fishing practices to preserve marine ecosystems and support the livelihood of millions dependent on fisheries worldwide.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills S R Marak informed the gathering about various rules and regulations adopted and enforced from time to time in order to protect especially indigenous fishes and fish sanctuaries from illegal methods of fishing in the area.

In his keynote address, Joint Director Department of fisheries, Meghalaya Shillong Jonathan Suchiang informed that the World Fisheries Day is celebrated every year to recognize and celebrate the contribution and achievement of fish farmers and other stakeholders. It is also a day to draw the attention to habitat destruction, over fishing and other threats to sustainability of water bodies, he said. Further, he informed that the active participation of the community has helped to preserve indigenous fishes as well as the sanctuaries of the region. He also informed that the department is also increasing the production of fishes in the region and also urged the people to buy local fishes and encourage the fish farmers of the region.

Earlier, during the function, the Chief Guest Handed over the Refrigerated truck for transport of locally produced fishes to one of the Fish Farmers and also distributed Awards to successful Fish Farmers of Garo Hills region.

The Deputy Director, Department of Fisheries, Meghalaya Shillong, Roger B R Marak, Superintendent of Fisheries, Tura Challang N Marak, Successful Fish Farmer and Awardee, from Williamnagar Panseng M Sangma were among other who spoke on the occasion while Chairman, Tura Municipal Board J D Sangma, Vice-Chairman, District Selection Committee, Mathias N Marak, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tura Priyanka Sangma, District Heads, Fish Farmers of the State, Officers and staff of the department of fisheries attended the function.

The Chief Guest also visited the stalls put up at the venue by fish farmers and other line departments of the district.