Friday, December 13, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNews Alert

Zomato gets GST demand notice of Rs 803 crore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, Dec 13:  Food delivery and quick commerce services provider Zomato has received a tax demand notice of Rs 803 crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said this notice has been given by the Joint Commissioner of CGST and Central Excise in Thane. This tax notice includes GST demand and interest and penalty.

“This tax demand notice is for not paying GST on delivery charges. The total amount of Rs 803 crore includes GST demand of Rs 401.7 crore and interest/penalty of the same amount,” according to the exchange filling.

The company further said, “We believe that we have a strong case on merits, supported by the opinion of our external legal and tax advisors. The company will file an appeal against the order before the appropriate authority.”

Earlier, in January and June this year, Zomato received Rs 4.2 crore and Rs 9.45 crore GST demand notices, respectively. Zomato in 2023 received a GST demand notice of Rs 400 crore on delivery charges. Delivery charges are levied by Zomato, Swiggy and other food and quick commerce companies on their services.

“These companies claim that gig workers work as delivery partners. They are paid on an order basis. This delivery charge collected from the users is given directly to the gig worker,” according to reports.

The delivery charge has been considered a service in GST laws, as the platforms are collecting it. Due to this, 18 per cent GST can be levied on delivery. Zomato recently raised over $1 billion through qualified institutions placement (QIP) of equity shares.

The company’s stock was trading flat at Rs 285 apiece on Friday. In Q2 FY 25, Zomato’s total income grew 68.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,799 crore, from Rs 2,848 crore in the same period of the previous financial year. The company’s net profit increased 4.8 times to Rs 176 crore in the September quarter.

IANS

Previous article
Sensex, Nifty fall more than 1 pc as global risks weigh on market sentiment
Next article
Hina Khan on top most searched actors: Neither an achievement nor something to be proud of
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO moves 1st solid motor segment to launch complex

New Delhi, Dec 13: In a significant milestone for the Gaganyaan -- India’s first human spaceflight mission --...
NATIONAL

RG Kar rape and murder: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal granted bail

Kolkata, Dec 13: In a dramatic turn of events, a special court in Kolkata, on Friday, granted bail...
NATIONAL

Police nab 7 youths accused of raping woman in Guwahati; 2 others absconding

Guwahati, Dec. 13: Gorchuk police here have taken into custody seven youths accused of sexually assaulting and raping...
NATIONAL

Uddhav Thackeray to PM Modi: Pay attention to Bangladesh, act to end Hindus’ misery

Mumbai, Dec 13: Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO moves 1st solid motor segment to launch complex

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 13: In a significant milestone for...

RG Kar rape and murder: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal granted bail

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 13: In a dramatic turn of events,...

Police nab 7 youths accused of raping woman in Guwahati; 2 others absconding

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec. 13: Gorchuk police here have taken into...
Load more

Popular news

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO moves 1st solid motor segment to launch complex

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Dec 13: In a significant milestone for...

RG Kar rape and murder: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal granted bail

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 13: In a dramatic turn of events,...

Police nab 7 youths accused of raping woman in Guwahati; 2 others absconding

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Dec. 13: Gorchuk police here have taken into...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge