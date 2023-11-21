No respite from traffic: Petitioner to High Court

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya was, on Monday, apprised of the numerous reports that have been filed with regard to the status of the traffic and the steps that have been taken; however, the situation as it pertains on the ground seems to have hardly made any improvement.

The steps taken to ease the traffic congestion include the engagement of professional agencies to enable traffic management.

The court was hearing a PIL filed by Philip Khrawbok Shati with regard to the alarming traffic situation in Shillong.

HL Shangreiso, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, sought time from the court to file a short affidavit on the latest status report that had been filed by the state government with regard to the traffic management.

The court also noted that the names of certain persons have been submitted by the senior counsel for the petitioner for consideration to be the independent members of the Decongestion Committee, and added that the same was taken on board and will be considered on the next date of hearing on December 1.