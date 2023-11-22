Bernard raises scholarship delay with Rakkam

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Nov 21: BJP leader and Tura MDC Bernard N Marak on Tuesday raised with Education Minister and Rongara Siju MLA Rakkam A Sangma, the issue affecting students in the state due to the delay in availing their scholarships.

“Due to the delay in availing their scholarship in time, many students were unable to clear their tuition fees and could not fill up the forms for their exams. This is a serious issue to the poor students of the state who were expecting to clear their dues,” Bernard said.

The issue was raised by Bernard in a letter to the Education Minister after students approached and requested him to take up the matter.

“Your immediate intervention is sought so that the matter can be taken up and sorted out at the earliest. Umbrella Scholarship, as you may be aware, is a scholarship provided as a financial assistance to the students to cover up the cost of tuition fees,

books and other educational expenses through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). The students are presently left in dilemma and helpless at this time of the year, when they are in immense pressure to clear their tuition fees and other college expenses without which the institutions do not provide them their admit cards for the exams,” he said in his letter.

Pointing out that the issue was off utmost importance, Bernard sought the early release of the scholarships while also requesting that the matter be taken up with NEHU authorities so that the difficulties of the students can be considered and more time be given for filling up of exam forms.