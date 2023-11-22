Sustainable tourism in limelight

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The Meghalaya government exuded a newfound vigour insofar as sustainable tourism is concerned at the inauguration of eleventh edition of the International Tourism Market (ITM) at the Lariti International Centre for Performing Arts and Culture here on Tuesday.

The 11th ITM was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma along with the Union Minister of State for Tourism, Shripad Yesso Naik.

Addressing the media before the formal inauguration, Sangma emphasised on the government’s commitment to tourism with a focus on environmental considerations. The state is actively promoting niche tourism to enhance the overall tourist experience while preserving the environment.

This marks the second time of Shillong hosting the annual ITM, providing a significant platform for Northeastern stakeholders to engage with counterparts from both domestic and international markets.

The event aims to raise awareness about the tourism potential of the North East Region (NER), showcasing its unique offerings such as rich biodiversity, intangible heritage, local traditions, dance forms, arts, handicrafts, and handlooms.

Secretary of the Department of Tourism, Government of India, V Vidyavathi, highlighted the global participation with 28 international delegations from 18 countries and 50 buyers from different parts of the country. She stressed on the growing interest in exploring the unexplored destinations within India.

“We are keen on cultural, spiritual, heritage, and rural tourism,” said Vidyavathi. She commended the Northeast for taking the lead in sustainable tourism practices and expressed the intent to learn and apply these lessons nationwide.

The Chief Minister, endorsing sustainable initiatives, took the ‘Travel for Life’ pledge under Mission Life, an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated towards creating a sustainable planet.

The inaugural ceremony also announced a financial assistance of Rs 29.32 crore for the development of pilgrimage amenities under the PRASAD scheme. This includes support for Nartiang Shakti Peeth, Nongsawlia Presbyterian Church, Aitnaar Pool, and Charantala Kali Temple.

Sangma expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the attention and focus on the Northeast’s development in terms of infrastructure and economy.

Other dignitaries at the event included state Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Director General, Ministry of Tourism, Manisha Saxena, Commissioner and Secretary (Tourism), Government of Meghalaya, Vijay Kumar D, Sikkim Tourism Minister Bedu Singh Panth, and Assam Tourism Minister, Jayanta Malla Baruah.

It may be noted that the International Mart is planned as a Green Event, aligning with the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change’s low carbon options and the objectives of Mission Life.

The event avoided Single Use Plastic (SUP), adopted a digital and paperless route, and also included a tree plantation drive, promoting environmental sustainability in tourism endeavours.