Child labourers rescued in SWGH

Tura, Nov 21: As part of the Pan India Rescue and Rehabilitation campaign targeting child and adolescent labor, the District Task Force on Child Labour carried out successful rescue operations in various locations under the Zikzak Block of South West Garo Hills on Wednesday.

