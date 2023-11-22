Chandmary weekly market directed to close on Dec 2

Tura, Nov 22: The TMB on Wednesday issued a notification directing the closure of the Chandmary Weekly market on December 2 (Saturday) in view of the closing ceremony of the Tura Diocese being held on the day.

In this regard all vendors have been requested not to bring their produce for sale as well as for residents from the area to avoid using the road from Chandmary junction towards Don Bosco mini stadium. The notification added that no food or snack stalls shall be allowed to be set up along the route on the day.