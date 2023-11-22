Coast Guard apprehends Pak fishing boat in Arabian Sea

Shillong, November 22: Defence Ministry official on Wednesday said that the Indian Coast Guard has apprehended a Pakistani fishing boat — Naz-Re-Karam — in Arabian Sea, inside the Indian waters.

The official said that the Coast Guard has also apprehended the crew members of the boat. “A joint interrogation will be done of the crew,” the official said.

He said that the Indian Coast Guard Ship Arinjay while patrolling in Arabian Sea observed one Pakistani fishing boat, fishing about 15 kms inside Indian waters near the International Maritime Boundary Line on November 21.

“It was established that the Pakistani fishing boat Naz-Re-Karam (Reg no. 15653-B) left from Karachi on November 19 with 13 crew members,” the official said.

“They could not explain or justify the fishing by the boat in the area and the boat has been brought to Okha harbour for thorough rummaging and joint interrogation by all agencies,” the official said.

He said that on being challenged, the boat started to flee towards Pakistan side. However, the Indian Coast Guard ship intercepted the boat and stopped them in Indian waters. (IANS)