Compensation to victims of hit and run accidents enhanced

Khliehriat, Nov 22: The Deputy Commissioner, East Jaintia Hills District informed that the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, (as amended vide Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019), enhanced the compensation to be paid in respect of the death of, or grievous injury to, persons resulting from hit and run motor accidents.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Government of India had published “Compensation to Victim of Hit and Run Motor Accidents Scheme, 2022” to provide compensation of Rs. 2,00,000 in case of death of any person resulting from a hit and run motor accident and Rs. 50,000 for grievous hurt to any person resulting from hit and run motor accident.

The scheme provides for settlement of claims in a time bound manner. The Claims Enquiry Officer is required to convey the decision within one month of receipt of the claim, after which the Claims Settlement Officer is provided with 15 days to sanction the claims and forward the sanction order to General Insurance (GI) Council with intimation to the concerned Motor Accident Claim Tribunal and Transport Commissioner. Subsequently, the transfer of compensation amount to the claimant is to be processed within a period of 15 days by GI Council.