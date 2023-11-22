Dr Atul Kothari conferred Honorary D. Litt. by USTM

Guwahati, Nov 22: Dr. Atul Kothari, National Secretary of Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, New Delhi has been honoured with the Honorary D.Litt. degree by the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) in recognition of his outstanding contribution to bringing reforms in the education system through the creation of educational facilities, in various disciplines.

The award was conferred upon him yesterday at USTM by A T Mondal, Minister of Power, Community & Rural Development and Taxation, Govt. of Meghalaya in

the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM, Prof GD Sharma, Vice

Chancellor, Anju Hazarika, Registrar and Dr Nurujjaman Laskar, Controller of

Examinations, USTM.

It must be mentioned here that this award was announced and given to him in absentia earlier during the 9th Convocation of USTM held on 31 st August 2023. As he could not be present at that time, the honour was conferred upon him in person yesterday.

Dr. Kothari has already received many laurels and appreciation for his work from various

corners. He is one of the key persons to implement the National Education Policy in India.

He was also the former General Secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Co-

Convenor of Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti the Nyas, founded on 18 May 2007, works in

collaboration with a sister organization Shiksha Bachao Andolan Samiti (Campaign

Committee for Saving Education). The mission of the Nyas is to find and establish

alternatives to the present education system in India by changing its “syllabus, system,

methods and policy”.