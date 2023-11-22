No one can influence 108 operator’s selection, Health minister assures

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Tuesday said she would not let anyone influence the selection of the 108 emergency service operator in the state.

The government would take its time to select the best bidder for the job, she said. “This is a high-quality professional bid that conforms to the norms. No matter how big a clout anyone has, we will not be influenced (to pick a bidder),” Lyngdoh said while reacting to reports that some influential people in the state were backing some bidders.

Admitting that there has been no progress on the 108 services, she said the government wants to choose the right bidder even if it takes a long time. The wait has been longer because the NHM director is away on election duty, she added. “An ambulance saves lives and we have to ensure that there are no gaps, no errors, and no scope for anyone to accuse us of not having done the best thing possible,” she said.

She, however, said she has been distancing herself from the bidding process.

Meeting with ASHAs

On her scheduled meeting with the Meghalaya Accredited Social Health Activist Workers’ Union (MASHAWU) on Wednesday, Lyngdoh said the government will listen to their demands and decide what can be done about them.

“Hitting the streets may not solve any problem. We will not be able to solve anything unless we discuss,” she said.

The health minister held a meeting with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and top officials of the department to discuss the demands of the ASHA workers.

She said a plan was laid out during the meeting for resolving the issues of the ASHA workers. This plan would be presented in the meeting with them, she said.

“We do not want to disrupt a system that is very well-oiled at this point in time. I am taking all the necessary steps and finding answers to the problems of the ASHAs,” she added.