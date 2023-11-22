HNYM members stopped from going to Majai

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 21: A magistrate accompanied by a police contingent from Sohra police station stopped members of the Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM) from travelling to Majai on Tuesday.

R Kharbihkhiew, the magistrate of Sohra Civil Sub-division, explained that the HNYM members were stopped at Umstew near Sohra in order to make sure there was no issue with law and order.

The HNYM members, led by the group’s president, Marshall Nonglait were going to Majai following information that some immigrants from Bangladesh were transporting limestone in excess of the 12 tonnes of load permitted by the Meghalaya High Court.

Nonglait claimed that the district administration had done nothing to stop trucks carrying limestone from disobeying court orders.

Many of the trucks are transporting between 20 and 24 tonnes of limestone, because of which the state is losing a lot of money, the HNYM president said.

Nonglait said Transport Commissioner E Kharmalki has assured them of a thorough investigation into the alleged illegalities.

He issued a warning that if the authorities do not take action, they will travel to Majai and put an end to the illegal activities on their own.