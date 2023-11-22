South Korea aims for Asian Cup glory after convincing win over China

Shillong, November 22: South Korea has set its sights on victory in the upcoming Asian Cup following a commanding 3-0 triumph over China in Group C of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Zone qualifying tournament’s second stage on Tuesday.

As per IANS, expressing determination, South Korea defender Kim Min-jae emphasized the importance of continuous hard work to secure the coveted Asian Cup trophy. Head coach Jurgen Klinsmann echoed this sentiment, highlighting the team’s abundance of talents and quality players. Klinsmann outlined the team’s goal to not only qualify for the World Cup but also clinch victory in the Asian Cup.

With a solid track record of not conceding a goal in six consecutive games, South Korea’s performance is noteworthy. Captain Son Heung-min, who played a pivotal role in the victory with a brace and an assist, stressed the difficulty of the upcoming Asian Cup, acknowledging the strong competition among favored teams.

As the team looks ahead to the World Cup qualifiers, Son expressed the collective desire to secure a spot while remaining humble and committed to doing their best. Midfielder Lee Kang-in, instrumental in Son’s second goal, emphasized the importance of teamwork, not only among players but also with the coaching staff, in the upcoming matches.