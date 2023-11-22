State’s first Dy CM breathes his last

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 21: Stanlington D Khongwir, the first deputy chief minister of Meghalaya and one of the state’s tallest political figures, passed away at NEIGRIHMS on Tuesday following a protracted illness. He was 89.

Along with his son, he left behind three daughters. A funeral service will be held at his Mawlai Nonglum residence, which is located across from Jaiaw Weiking Ground on Friday noon. His mortal remains will then be interred at the Mawlai Presbyterian Church cemetery.

To pay their final respects to the late leader, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Shillong Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala, Sutnga-Saipung MLA Santa Mary Shylla, and others, paid a visit to the late leader’s home.

The CM recollected that Khongwir had made noteworthy contributions to both his community and the state overall.

Sangma stated that late Khongwir was well-known for being a leader of the masses people and that the love he received from them only served to highlight the type of leader he was.

The CM reflected on his previous interactions, meetings, and collaborations with the late Khongwir, recalling this one-on-one encounter.

“During his tenure as the Rangbah Shnong, I had a few meetings with the late Khongwir. I had the opportunity to talk, engage, and learn from him on a wide range of topics,” Sangma continued.

“Paid my respects to Former Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Standlington D Khongwir at his residence,” the CM posted on the microblogging platform X. “The passing of Parit Standling is a personal loss to the community for the residents of the state, particularly Mawlai’s residents,” he stated.

In addition, the CM honoured his 55-year tenure as a Rangbah Shnong and his contributions to Mawlai’s advancement as president of the Mawlai Town Dorbar.

After serving for more than 55 years, the late Khongwir finally retired in September of this year as the Rangbah Shnong of Mawlai Nonglum.

In January 1968, Khongwir was elected as the Rangbah Shnong for the first time. Additionally, he had served 35 years as the president of the Mawlai Town Dorbar, having been elected in 1988.

Born in 1934, Khongwir held the position of deputy chief minister in coalition governments headed by former chief ministers Brington Buhai Lyngdoh and Darwin Diengdoh Pugh.

After being elected as an independent candidate for the first time in 1972, he also served as the Mawlai constituency’s MLA for 26 years until retiring from politics in 1998.

Khongwir was a significant player in State regional politics. He was a leader who played a key role in the UDP’s founding in 1998 and was connected to the HPU and HSPDP.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma expressed grief over Khongwir’s passing.

“In addition to his commitment to serving the public, SD Khongwir will be remembered for his part in the Hill State Movement. Every office he held carries an enduring imprint of him. A great statesman, he leaves a legacy that will motivate future generations,” a statement from the Speaker said.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family and loved ones on behalf of all the members of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly,” it added.