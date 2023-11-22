Govt may ban mining activities to protect water bodies

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: The state government might consider prohibiting quarrying and sand mining close to Wahkdait in Laitkor, the primary source of the Umkhen Water Supply Scheme which provided drinking water in South Shillong.

In order to coordinate actions to be taken for the protection of the state’s water sources and catchment areas, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met with representatives of the departments of Forestry, PHE, and Water Resources on Tuesday.

“In order to meet the growing demands of water supply in South Shillong, consultations will be held to onboard the community leaders and stakeholders to protect the water source and catchment area along Wah Umkhen,” the chief minister stated.

The official also added that the government is enlisting departments working on related projects to collaborate in order to achieve shared goals and guarantee efficiency in all.

Water Conservation Minister Marcuise Marak, meanwhile, reported that uncontrolled sand mining and quarrying had disturbed the water source as was evident during an inspection conducted at the source by one of the cabinet ministers.

In order to resolve the issue, it was decided during the meeting that stakeholders would be invited to a deputy commissioner level meeting.

When asked if the government was considering prohibiting sand mining and quarrying in the area, the minister responded that it would investigate all possibilities since it must safeguard the state’s water supplies or else face challenging times ahead.

“We cannot disregard the populace. The government is also consulting the stakeholders on the need to protect the catchment areas. We have to consult them and see how we can move forward,” he added.

Concurrently, the state government has made the decision to carry out a thorough bathymetric survey of the Mawphlang reservoir, which serves as the primary water supply for the capital city.

The World Bank is funding the project, and the request for quotes was issued on Tuesday. It would take about sixty days from the agreement’s signing date to complete the survey.

Through bathymetric surveys, one can map the underwater features of a body of water and measure its depth.

Research on flood inundation, stream and reservoir contours, leakage, scour, and stabilisation, water quality studies, dam removal, biological and spill, and storage and fill in reservoirs and ponds are just a few of the many uses for bathymetric surveys.