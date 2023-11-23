Banks’ refusal to accept docs for PMFME irks group

Tura, Nov 23: The AHAM in West Garo Hills has expressed concern over the refusal by banks, to accept documents from entrepreneurs under the Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprise Scheme (PMFME) from the Centre Government.

“The Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, launched by the government, aims to promote the growth and development of micro food processing businesses, contributing to the rural economy and generating employment opportunities. Numerous individuals have reported being denied the acceptance of necessary bank documents, when attempting to submit their applications for the scheme. The non-acceptance of these documents directly impact their ability to avail the benefits and support offered by the government under this scheme,” the movement said, in a release.

Pointing out that all public servants including banks must be notified whenever Government releases schemes and subsidies, the organization urged the Head of Department of the Horticulture Department in each district to take strict action against such refusals.