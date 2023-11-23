Justice Katakey’s interim report belies govt’s claims

Illegal coal mining activities continue in Meghalaya

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The 18th interim report of Justice (retired) BP Katakey, filed before the High Court of Meghalaya, said there is no letup in the illegal transportation of illegally-mined coal in the state.

The report belied the state government’s tall claims that there is no illegal mining of coal and its illegal transportation in the state.

Justice Katakey, who heads the Single Member Committee that was constituted by the High Court of Meghalaya, had filed the report after conducting field visits in East Jaintia Hills and other places.

The Committee, during its visit to Khliehriat area in East Jaintia Hills District, noticed huge quantities of freshly-mined coal dumped by the side of the national highway near Don Bosco junction as well as behind the Don Bosco College (formerly St. Anthony’s College) in Byndihati village.

The Committee also noticed the construction of a weighbridge behind the Don Bosco College in Byndihati village and in the midst of the illegally-mined coal dumps as well as near some active coal mines.

The report added that the weighbridge is not easily accessible and far from the national highway.

“Presence of such a huge quantity of illegally-mined coal, which is neither part of the earlier inventoried nor seized coal, amply establishes continued illegal coal mining,” the report said.

The Committee noticed fresh marks of heavy vehicle tyres in areas where such coal dumps are available, indicating continued transportation of illegally-mined coal. In its report, the Committee attached photographs of the dumps of illegally-mined coal.

The Committee also visited Kyrhuhkhla and Lunar areas of East Jaintia Hills District, where restoration of river water through Phycoremediation by M/S Trinity International is being undertaken, to verify the firm’s claim about the presence of active coal mines in the said area.

The Committee though could notice release of acidic water from the coal mines to the rivers, the nearby coal mines were found to be not in operation.

“The area, in which the project for restoration of river water is going on, being full of unguarded and unprotected coal mine pits, the state government has been asked to undertake the Mine Closure Plan so as to avoid Acid Mined Drainage from the shaft of the mines,” the report added.

The Secretary, Mining and Geology Department, apprised the Committee about the preparation of an action plan and closure of mines with the help of CMPDI.

The Committee also conducted field visits to the three Phycoremediation sites, set up by M/S Trinity International, during which the officers of the firm explained that the project is aimed at bringing the water flowing to the river to the permissible pH levels.

“A large number of open coal mine pits, without any protection or barricade, have also been noticed,” the report said, adding that the same is endangering the lives of all living beings, including human and livestock.

Following the field visits, the Committee held a meeting with the representatives of all departments and Deputy Commissioners/Additional Deputy Commissioners of the districts concerned and police department to take stock of the implementation of various directions issued by the Supreme Court, the High Court of Meghalaya and the National Green Tribunal from time to time.

The Committee apprised them about what it observed during the field visits.

The Deputy Commissioner of East Jaintia Hills was advised to conduct an enquiry into how illegal coal mining activities are continuing and submit the report within a week.

Further, he was advised to conduct an enquiry relating to the setting up of the weighbridge in question and ensure that there is no further construction.

Considering that thousands of coal mine pits, which are unprotected and uncovered and causing acid mine drainage thereby polluting the surrounding areas as well as the water in the rivers and the streams, the Committee asked the state government to close all the mines expeditiously and take the help of CMPDI, if required.

“Implementation of the action plan for mine closure is advised to be taken up on priority basis,” the report added.