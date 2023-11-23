Seng Kut Snem festival celebrated

Shillong, Nov 23: Seng Kut Snem’, the Khasi annual festival celebrating the Seng Khasi Movement and the efforts of the Seng Khasi to preserve, protect and uphold indigenous Khasi faith and culture was commemorated by the Seng Khasi Kmie on Thursday, at Madan Weiking, Jaiaw.

This year marks the 124th foundation day of Seng Kutsnem.

The faithful started with a procession that began from Madan Iewranghep to Madan Weiking wherein they observed various rituals exclusive to them.

The conglomeration at Weiking ground saw the attendance of KHADC CEM, Pynaid Sing Syiem, Hima Khyriem, Balajied Sing Syiem, Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syeim, Oplysor Pyngrope, President, Seng Khasi Kmie, Païa Synrem, Assistant General Secretary, Seng Khasi Kmie, Matsiewdor War Nongbri, IAS among others.