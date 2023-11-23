Operation against terrorists continues for 2nd day in J&K’s Rajouri

Shillong, November 23: Operation launched by the security forces against terrorists continued for the second day on Thursday in J&K’s Rajouri district where four soldiers were killed during the operation.

Defence sources said that two officers and two jawans were killed in this operation on Wednesday.

Same sources said that the terrorists were injured and have been surrounded.

The encounter started on Wednesday between the Army – local police and terrorists in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district.

Special forces have been deployed to weed out the terrorists from the area.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Army’s 16 and the commander of the Romeo force of Rashtriya Rifles were monitoring the situation.

There were, however, no reports of fresh exchange of fire between the security forces and the hiding terrorists. (IANS)