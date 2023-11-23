Assam Police SI convicted in bribery case

Guwahati, Nov 23: The Court of Special Judge, Assam on Wednesday convicted a sub-inspector of Assam Police who was accused in a bribery case dating back to 2018.

Bhagyeswar Hazarika, the sub-inspector (unarmed branch), posted at Bakalia police station in Karbi Anglong district, was sentenced to undergo three years’ rigorous imprisonment, and imposed a fine of Rs 3,000, failing which he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment of one month under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act, 1988.

Hazarika has also been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000, failing which he has to undergo rigorous imprisonment of two months under Section 13(2) of the PC Act.

Both the sentences will run concurrently, an official statement issued here said.

Notably, the case (number 03/2018) registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) police station, was charge-sheeted on March 29, 2019.

It may be mentioned that a team from the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, had based on a complaint, laid a trap on March 28, 2018 and caught the sub-inspector red handed in presence of independent witnesses immediately after he accepted Rs 3,000 as bribe from the complainant for releasing his bike.

The vigilance team thereafter seized the bribe money from his possession in presence of independent witnesses and arrested the police official.