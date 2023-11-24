Ampareen, Agatha NPP candidates from Shillong, Tura for Lok Sabha polls

Shillong, November 24: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister and the NPP State President, Prestone Tynsong on Friday declared state Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh and MP Agatha Sangma as the party’s candidates for the next Lok Sabha election from Shillong and Tura Parliamentary constituencies respectively.

He said this announcement came after the NPP National President and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma had approved the list of party candidates. He said they had five to six aspirants for both seats and the party’s state election committee examined the winnability of the aspirants before recommending the names of Ampareen Lyngdoh and Agatha Sangma to the high command.

Asked if the NPP would seek support from other Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) partners for their candidates in Lok Sabha election, the Deputy Chief Minister said since the names of the NPP candidates have been declared why not support the NPP candidates if they (MDA allies) can.

He said the NPP’s vote share is the highest when it comes to Shillong Constituency and they are sure if they work harder the party candidate would emerge victorious in this elections.

Talking about fielding both female candidate, he said they have done a detailed examination and collected information before putting up the candidate and the priority is winnability and it is not about the gender of the candidates.